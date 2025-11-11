Number of tourists from Middle East to Azerbaijan down

In January-September of this year, 230,650 tourists from Middle East countries visited Azerbaijan, marking a 13.4% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to Report.

Among Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia accounted for the highest number of tourists with 86,882 visitors, a decline of 11.4% year-on-year.

Additional figures include: Israel - 44,147 (+52.5%), UAE- 31,785 (-31.9%), Kuwait - 22,423 (-28.5%), Oman -14,544 (-39.8%), Jordan - 8,574 (+19.9%), Egypt - 6,187 (-28.5%), Iraq - 4,819 (-9.4%), Bahrain - 4,072 (-31.2%), Yemen - 2,510 (-27.5%), Qatar - 2,152 (-36.1%), Palestine -1,126 (-12.7%), Lebanon -1,076 (-27.4%), Syria - 353 (-5%).

In total, from 2017 through 2024, Azerbaijan received 1,824,259 visitors from Middle East countries.