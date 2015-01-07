International tourism forum to be held in Baku

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ / International Cultural Heritage and Tourism Forum of young people with the slogan of Explore, Protect and Promote will be held on 1-2 February in Baku.Report was told by the Support to Cultural Heritage Study public organization which is the main organizer of the event.

According to the information, up to 35 young people from different countries were invited to the forum to perform with a new ideas in direction of exploring, protecting and promoting a cultural heritage.

In the end, both the speakers and the participants will be given a certificate.

The purpose of the forum is by bringing together young people from different countries to study cultural heritage and expansion of prospects of cooperation in new areas of tourism. Those who want to take part in the forum for the exchange of ideas and to achieve best practices should contact the organizers up to 8 January.