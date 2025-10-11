Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Fuad Naghiyev: Azerbaijan becoming regional center for Slow Food movement

    Tourism
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 13:40
    Fuad Naghiyev: Azerbaijan becoming regional center for Slow Food movement

    Azerbaijan is becoming a regional center for the international Slow Food gastronomic movement, Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of the State Tourism Agency, said at the Terra Madre gastronomic festival in Shaki, Report informs.

    "The Slow Food Azerbaijan project is being implemented in our country in collaboration with the international organization Slow Food. Today's festival is a clear example of Azerbaijan becoming a regional center for this movement," Naghiyev noted.

    According to him, the project unites two important areas – tourism and agriculture – by promoting the development of agrotourism.

    "Slow Food is a global community whose goal is to ensure everyone has access to delicious and clean food. [...] The festival, which brings together more than 50 farmers and producers, demonstrates that Azerbaijan fully aligns with the Slow Food philosophy and has enormous potential for the development of sustainable tourism," he added.

    State Tourism Agency Azerbaijan slow food
