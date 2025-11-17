Florian Zengstschmid: Azerbaijan sees rising tourist interest from China

China is now the world's largest outbound travel market, and Azerbaijan's share continues to grow each year, Florian Zengstschmid, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, told journalists, Report informs.

He noted that the visa-free regime between the two countries has significantly boosted tourist flows. "The visa-free travel arrangement between Azerbaijan and China has greatly contributed to the increase in tourism. This year, we are seeing a 50% growth compared to the same period last year," Zengstschmid said.

As part of the China Visitors Summit, 51 major Chinese tour operators have visited Azerbaijan. "They are not only exploring the capital and the country's tourism potential but also holding meetings with local tourism and hospitality companies," he added.