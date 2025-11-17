Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Florian Zengstschmid: Azerbaijan sees rising tourist interest from China

    Tourism
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 12:48
    Florian Zengstschmid: Azerbaijan sees rising tourist interest from China

    China is now the world's largest outbound travel market, and Azerbaijan's share continues to grow each year, Florian Zengstschmid, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, told journalists, Report informs.

    He noted that the visa-free regime between the two countries has significantly boosted tourist flows. "The visa-free travel arrangement between Azerbaijan and China has greatly contributed to the increase in tourism. This year, we are seeing a 50% growth compared to the same period last year," Zengstschmid said.

    As part of the China Visitors Summit, 51 major Chinese tour operators have visited Azerbaijan. "They are not only exploring the capital and the country's tourism potential but also holding meetings with local tourism and hospitality companies," he added.

    Florian Zenqstşmid: "Azərbaycanın Çinin xaricə səyahət bazarında payı artır"
    Флориан Зенгшмид: Азербайджан увеличивает долю на китайском рынке выездного туризма

