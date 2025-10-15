Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Deputy Chair: Competition in health and medical tourism intensifying

    • 15 October, 2025
    • 11:31
    Deputy Chair: Competition in health and medical tourism intensifying

    Global competition in the field of health and medical tourism is on the rise, Azada Huseynova, Deputy Chairperson of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku.

    Report qotes her as saying the modern health and medical tourism sector is undergoing dynamic development: "This means the industry is facing contemporary challenges. Although the existing potential for developing health tourism is substantial, the sector requires a comprehensive and systematic approach. Effective management, strengthening human resources, improving service quality, and enhancing public-private partnerships are key conditions for future success."

    The deputy chairperson emphasized that the agency is fully committed to supporting the development of health tourism as a priority sector and boosting Azerbaijan's international competitiveness in this field: "I believe events like this will help expand international dialogue and partnerships in health tourism."

    "I am confident that through joint efforts between the public and private sectors, Azerbaijan will become a center where tradition, innovation, and wellness converge. In the coming years, we will witness a new phase in the development of health tourism. We invite all partners to walk together toward achieving our shared goals," she concluded.

    Azerbaijan health tourism Azada Huseynova State Tourism Agency
