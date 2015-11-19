 Top
    Azerbaijani Pavilion exhibited at Milan Expo 2015 to be installed at Baku boulevard

    'Armenia refused to attend the exhibition in the beginning of 2015 after acquainting with our project'

    Baku. 19 November.REPORT.AZ/ Press conference was held at Heydar Aliyev Center regarding results of Azerbaijan's participation at Milan Expo 2015 World exhibition.

    Report informs, the pavilion was one of the most successful projects for Azerbaijan, Anar Alakbarov, Director of Heydar Aliyev Center, Head of Azerbaijani delegation at Milan Expo 2015 says.

    Preparation works of the pavilion started in 2013, he said.

    Italian Government named Azerbaijani Pavilion 'Milan's pearl', A.Alakbarov stated.

    3 million 250 thousand persons watched the pavilion, Project Manager emphasized.

    Pavilion in Milan will be moved to Azerbaijan, A,Alakbarov said.

    Then video on Azerbaijani pavilion was shown.

    In the end, questions of journalists were answered. 

