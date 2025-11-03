Azerbaijan Tourism Board promotes country in Pakistan

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), operating under the State Tourism Agency, held a series of events on October 27–31 in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad to raise awareness of Azerbaijan among Pakistan's tourism industry, Report informs, citing the agency.

The events brought together over 200 representatives from Pakistan's tourism sector and 21 media outlets. Participants included Azerbaijan Airlines, Shahdag Mountain Resort, Absheron Hotel Group, and two local travel companies.

The program featured B2B meetings and presentations showcasing Azerbaijan's tourism potential, particularly in health and business travel.

In Islamabad, ATB Chairman Florian Sengstschmid met with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Pakistan's National Coordinator on Tourism, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the tourism sector.

During the nine months of this year, more than 66,000 visitors from Pakistan traveled to Azerbaijan - a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.