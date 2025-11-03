Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan Tourism Board promotes country in Pakistan

    Tourism
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 13:40
    Azerbaijan Tourism Board promotes country in Pakistan

    The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), operating under the State Tourism Agency, held a series of events on October 27–31 in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad to raise awareness of Azerbaijan among Pakistan's tourism industry, Report informs, citing the agency.

    The events brought together over 200 representatives from Pakistan's tourism sector and 21 media outlets. Participants included Azerbaijan Airlines, Shahdag Mountain Resort, Absheron Hotel Group, and two local travel companies.

    The program featured B2B meetings and presentations showcasing Azerbaijan's tourism potential, particularly in health and business travel.

    In Islamabad, ATB Chairman Florian Sengstschmid met with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Pakistan's National Coordinator on Tourism, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the tourism sector.

    During the nine months of this year, more than 66,000 visitors from Pakistan traveled to Azerbaijan - a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

    Azerbaijan Tourism Board Pakistan Azerbaijan Airlines
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın turizm imkanları Pakistanda tanıdılıb
    Photo
    Туристические возможности Азербайджана представлены в Пакистане

    Latest News

    15:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijan–Kyrgyz Development Fund allocates over $14M for investment projects

    Finance
    15:06

    Serbian Chief of General Staff to attend victory parade in Baku – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    15:01

    Ambassador: Ukraine, Azerbaijan expand collaboration in healthcare

    Foreign policy
    14:52

    Over 7,000 hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

    Incident
    14:38
    Video

    AnewZ airs special report on danger of landmines and lives they live behind

    Media
    14:23

    Militants attack police vehicle in Pakistan: 6 cops injured

    Other countries
    14:19

    President of Azerbaijan: We already export military products to many countries

    Politics
    14:17

    President: The return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state

    Domestic policy
    14:14

    Android's market share down in Azerbaijan for fourth consecutive month

    ICT
    All News Feed