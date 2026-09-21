Azerbaijan presents its tourism opportunities in Pakistan

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board under the State Tourism Agency presented the country's tourism opportunities at a series of events in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad (Pakistan) from September 15 to 19, Report informs, citing the State Agency.

The events were attended by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), three representatives of the local tourism industry, as well as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Airblue, and over 360 representatives of the Pakistani tourism sector.

As part of the program, information was presented on Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, winter tourism and ski resorts, as well as opportunities for health and ecotourism.

A presentation was also held dedicated to the declaration of the city of Shusha as the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2026.

During the business meetings, representatives of the tourism industry of Azerbaijan and Pakistan discussed opportunities for cooperation and partnership.