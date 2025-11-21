Azerbaijan highlights climate action in tourism at COP30 in Brazil

A delegation from Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency represented the country at high-level events on tourism and climate action during the COP30 conference in Belém, Brazil, Report informs.

During meetings and panel discussions, agency representative Gunay Bayramova provided insight on Azerbaijan's activities and new priorities since COP29.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan's leadership at COP29, particularly its support for the adoption of the Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism, played a key role in raising the profile of tourism in the global climate agenda.

Bayramova noted that COP29 demonstrated how tourism is still insufficiently integrated into many countries' climate policies. She stressed the need to establish a global partnership mechanism that can link tourism and climate policies at national and international levels.

The discussions highlighted that the emerging Global Partnership initiative could serve as an important platform to strengthen coordination between countries and business entities.

The 30th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP30), which started on November 10, is to conclude today. November 19–20 were designated as Tourism Days at COP30.

Tourism was included in the COP agenda for the first time during COP29 in 2024, hosted by Azerbaijan, when 20 November was marked as the official Tourism Day.