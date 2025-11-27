Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan considering opening year-round flights to Amman

    Tourism
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 13:07
    Azerbaijan considering opening year-round flights to Amman

    Azerbaijan is considering launching year-round flights to Amman, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during the fourth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, currently underway in Baku, Report informs.

    "This year, Azerbaijan Airlines launched direct flights between Baku and Amman for the summer season, and we are currently planning and evaluating the possibility of launching similar flights next summer. We will explore ways to make this more commercially attractive, operating not only charter flights but also regular, year-round flights. The role of our travel agencies in creating relevant awareness in both countries is crucial in strengthening relations between our peoples," Babayev stated.

    He noted that 8,574 Jordanian citizens visited Azerbaijan between January and September 2025.

    "We've seen a significant increase in the number of Jordanian tourists visiting Azerbaijan this year. From January to September, the number of visitors totaled 8,574. This is a 50% increase compared to the same period last year. This is a good momentum, a good result, but, of course, it's below our potential. And when we look at the number of Azerbaijanis visiting Jordan, we see a 105% increase. It's still an increase compared to last year, but it's certainly a much smaller figure, which creates a strong incentive for us to raise awareness, conduct campaigns, and, of course, create the necessary conditions to increase the number of Azerbaijanis visiting Jordanian cities," Babayev added.

