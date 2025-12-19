Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President of Turkmenistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

    Under your wise leadership, fraternal Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable successes in strengthening its statehood, enhancing its international authority, and improving the well-being of its people.

    I would like to express my satisfaction that Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations, founded on strong principles of good neighborliness, friendship, and mutual understanding, have recently gained new momentum. These relations are distinguished by a high level of mutual trust and openness, providing a solid foundation for their continued successful development.

    On this joyful occasion, I wholeheartedly wish you robust health, happiness, family well-being, and continued success in your state activities, as well as peace, further progress, and prosperity to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.

    Türkmənistan Prezidenti İlham Əliyevi təbrik edib
    Сердар Бердымухамедов поздравил Ильхама Алиева

