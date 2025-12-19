Outbound travel from Azerbaijan drops by nearly 3%
Tourism
- 19 December, 2025
- 13:08
In January-November of 2025, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 2.6% year-on-year, totaling 1.947 million people, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
Some 41.6% of travelers went to Türkiye, 14.4% to Russia, 10.8% to Georgia, 9.5% to Iran, and 23.7% to other countries. Men accounted for 63.6% of the travelers, while women made up 36.4%.
Compared to a year earlier, the number of trips to Georgia increased by 20.5%, to Iran by 6.8%, while trips to Russia decreased by 31.8% and to Türkiye by 2.0%.
Of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad, 69.9% used air transport, 28.2% traveled by rail or road, and 1.9% by sea.
Latest News
13:21
Industry 4.0 center to be created in 2026 on Baku BoulevardICT
13:08
Outbound travel from Azerbaijan drops by nearly 3%Tourism
12:55
Photo
Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's AnkaraMedia
12:54
Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty ActMilli Majlis
12:51
Ali Ahmadov: European Parliament attempts to provoke unrest and violent coupsMilli Majlis
12:45
MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
12:39
Azerbaijan to expand fish restocking in Caspian Sea and inland watersAIC
12:33
Photo
Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in WashingtonForeign policy
12:25