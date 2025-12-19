Outbound travel from Azerbaijan drops by nearly 3%

In January-November of 2025, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 2.6% year-on-year, totaling 1.947 million people, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

Some 41.6% of travelers went to Türkiye, 14.4% to Russia, 10.8% to Georgia, 9.5% to Iran, and 23.7% to other countries. Men accounted for 63.6% of the travelers, while women made up 36.4%.

Compared to a year earlier, the number of trips to Georgia increased by 20.5%, to Iran by 6.8%, while trips to Russia decreased by 31.8% and to Türkiye by 2.0%.

Of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad, 69.9% used air transport, 28.2% traveled by rail or road, and 1.9% by sea.