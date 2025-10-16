Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan promote Silk Road tourism in Europe

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board and Uzbekistan's National PR Center under the State Committee for Tourism have launched a joint promotional tour across Europe to highlight the cultural and tourism heritage of the Silk Road, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency.

The initiative aims to strengthen ties with European tourism partners and present the cultural, historical, and natural attractions of both countries as key destinations along the legendary Silk Road route.

The first events were held in Frankfurt and Vienna, featuring 16 industry partners, including national carriers Azerbaijan Airlines and Uzbekistan Airways.

The promotional roadshow will continue until October 24, with upcoming stops in Zurich, Budapest, Prague, and Barcelona. Each event will showcase tourism opportunities, include B2B meetings, and feature media activities.