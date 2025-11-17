Ambassador: China and Azerbaijan – partners on path of development and revival

China and Azerbaijan are partners on the path of development and revival, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said speaking at the first China Visitors Summit in Baku.

According to Report, the diplomat drew attention to the long-standing history of relations between the two countries: "Two thousand years ago, under the jingling bells of camel caravans on the ancient Silk Road, China and Azerbaijan embarked on a path of intercivilizational exchange, beginning a process of mutual trade and cultural enrichment."

According to the ambassador, after establishing diplomatic relations in 1992, both countries have followed a dynamic and stable path of development, achieving a sincere partnership built on mutual trust.

"China-Azerbaijan relations have been formed on the basis of reliable friendship and sincere partnership. This year has been particularly fruitful for our ties. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Ilham Aliyev, bilateral relations have gained even greater momentum. Ilham Aliyev visited China twice this year, our leaders announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership, and reached important agreements to deepen cooperation," Lu Mei emphasized.