Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Agrotourism development underway in Sym village of Astara district

    Tourism
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 14:14
    Agrotourism development underway in Sym village of Astara district

    Initiatives are being implemented to develop agrotourism and beekeeping activities in the Sym village of Astara district, Elgun Javadov, Head of Department at the State Tourism Agency, said during a media tour organized by the agency.

    Report's correspondent from Astara quotes Javadov as saying these projects aim to integrate the village into the tourism sector and develop its tourist infrastructure:

    "These initiatives are being implemented with the support of the State Tourism Agency and are aimed at expanding the village"s tourism potential."

    He added that within the framework of projects carried out in cooperation with relevant state institutions to increase rural employment, village houses offering accommodation services have been equipped with the necessary facilities. Additionally, training sessions for local residents have been organized on hospitality, agrotourism, and tour management, and local guides have been prepared.

    Agrotourism Astara unemployment
    Astaranın Sım kəndində aqroturizm və arıçılıq inkişaf etdiriləcək
    В селе Сым Астаринского района развивают агротуризм

    Latest News

    14:47

    Work underway to improve Azerbaijan's public procurement law

    Business
    14:46

    Agency: Public purchases in Azerbaijan now cost less without quality loss

    Business
    14:35

    Russia plans talks with Azerbaijan on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    14:32

    Several Azerbaijani villages included in Touristic Village concept

    Tourism
    14:14

    Agrotourism development underway in Sym village of Astara district

    Tourism
    14:08

    Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg ascends the throne

    Other countries
    14:03

    Head of TAP AG: Work on Stage 1 of TAP's capacity expansion nearing completion

    Energy
    13:54

    Bayraktar begins local drone production in Azerbaijan

    Business
    13:53

    Israeli ambassador takes part in Walk to Talk march

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed