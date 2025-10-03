Agrotourism development underway in Sym village of Astara district

Initiatives are being implemented to develop agrotourism and beekeeping activities in the Sym village of Astara district, Elgun Javadov, Head of Department at the State Tourism Agency, said during a media tour organized by the agency.

Report's correspondent from Astara quotes Javadov as saying these projects aim to integrate the village into the tourism sector and develop its tourist infrastructure:

"These initiatives are being implemented with the support of the State Tourism Agency and are aimed at expanding the village"s tourism potential."

He added that within the framework of projects carried out in cooperation with relevant state institutions to increase rural employment, village houses offering accommodation services have been equipped with the necessary facilities. Additionally, training sessions for local residents have been organized on hospitality, agrotourism, and tour management, and local guides have been prepared.