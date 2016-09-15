Abulfas Garayev: Tourists cannot find accommodation in Azerbaijani hotels

Baku. 15 September.REPORT.AZ/ 'Tourists cannot find accommodation in Azerbaijani hotels. This is an incentive. Therefore, next stage envisages construction of new hotels'.

Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said.

The minister said that significant increase is being observed in number of tourists to Azerbaijan this year: 'Works in regard with visa facilitation, improvement of hospitality are giving positive results. Now we face with limited accommodation in the hotels'.