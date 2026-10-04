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    Azerbaijan's Sarigishlag SHPP generates over 46.3M kWh of electricity

    Energy
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 09:41
    Azerbaijan's Sarigishlag SHPP generates over 46.3M kWh of electricity

    The Sarigishlag Small Hydroelectric Power Plant (SHPP), located on the Okhchuchay River in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, has generated 46.3 million kWh of electricity since it was commissioned through October this year.

    According to Report, citing the country's Ministry of Energy, the derivation-type Sarigishlag SHPP, with a total installed capacity of 10.5 MW, was inaugurated on October 3, 2024.

    The ministry noted that small hydropower plants contribute to electricity generation from renewable energy sources, support the diversification of energy resources, and help reduce the environmental impact of power production.

    Small hydroelectric power plants Ministry of Energy electricity generation
    "Sarıqışlaq" KSES-də 2 ildə 46 milyon kVt/saatdan çox elektrik enerjisi istehsal edilib
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