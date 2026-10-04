UEFA Nations League: Spain wins at home, England cruises away

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The next round of Matchday 3 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage has been played.

According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A, B, and C.

In Group 3 of League A, Spain defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 at home. England, meanwhile, produced a dominant display on the road, thrashing Croatia 7-0.

UEFA Nations League

Group Stage

League A

Group 3

Croatia 0-7 England

Spain 3-1 Czech Republic

League B

Group 1

Switzerland 2-1 Slovenia

North Macedonia 0-2 Scotland

League C

Group 1

Finland 2-1 Albania

Belarus 4-0 San Marino

Group 4

Estonia 1-0 Luxembourg

Iceland 3-0 Bulgaria