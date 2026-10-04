Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    UEFA Nations League: Spain wins at home, England cruises away

    Football
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 09:37
    UEFA Nations League: Spain wins at home, England cruises away

    The next round of Matchday 3 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage has been played.

    According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A, B, and C.

    In Group 3 of League A, Spain defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 at home. England, meanwhile, produced a dominant display on the road, thrashing Croatia 7-0.

    UEFA Nations League

    Group Stage

    League A

    Group 3

    Croatia 0-7 England

    Spain 3-1 Czech Republic

    League B

    Group 1

    Switzerland 2-1 Slovenia

    North Macedonia 0-2 Scotland

    League C

    Group 1

    Finland 2-1 Albania

    Belarus 4-0 San Marino

    Group 4

    Estonia 1-0 Luxembourg

    Iceland 3-0 Bulgaria

    UEFA Nations League Football
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: İspaniya ev, İngiltərə səfər oyununda qalib gəlib
    Лига наций УЕФА: Англия разгромила Хорватию, Испания победила Чехию
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