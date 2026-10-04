UEFA Nations League: Spain wins at home, England cruises away
Football
- 04 October, 2026
- 09:37
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The next round of Matchday 3 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage has been played.
According to Report, a total of eight matches took place across Leagues A, B, and C.
In Group 3 of League A, Spain defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 at home. England, meanwhile, produced a dominant display on the road, thrashing Croatia 7-0.
UEFA Nations League
Group Stage
League A
Group 3
Croatia 0-7 England
Spain 3-1 Czech Republic
League B
Group 1
Switzerland 2-1 Slovenia
North Macedonia 0-2 Scotland
League C
Group 1
Finland 2-1 Albania
Belarus 4-0 San Marino
Group 4
Estonia 1-0 Luxembourg
Iceland 3-0 Bulgaria
UEFA Millətlər Liqası: İspaniya ev, İngiltərə səfər oyununda qalib gəlib
Лига наций УЕФА: Англия разгромила Хорватию, Испания победила Чехию
Latest News
16:11
OPEC+ keeps November oil production quotas unchangedEnergy
15:55
Photo
Ahmad Yusifov reaches World Judo Championship finalIndividual sports
15:39
Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 Malaysian Grand PrixFormula 1
15:17
Konul Aliyeva's World Championship run ends in Round of 16Individual sports
15:12
Pakistani FM: More countries may join Mecca PactRegion
14:58
Two dead, one missing after torrential rain in CataloniaOther countries
14:46
Aghayev falls in Round of 16 at World Judo ChampionshipsIndividual sports
14:27
MFA: Iran responds to US proposal through QatarRegion
14:03