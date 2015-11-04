Start date of Azerbaijan Super League announced

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Super League in women's volleyball will start on November 6.

Report was told in press service of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, 6 teams will compete in the championship.

They are represented Azerbaijan in the European Cup "Telecom", "Azerrail", "Locomotive" and besides "Azeryol", junior and Georgia's, "Tbilisi" club.

The first round will start at 15: 00 with "Tbilisi" youth match - the game will start with the youth.

The opening ceremony will be held after the game.

"Lokomotiv" - "Telecom" will play at 17: 30, "Azerrail" - "Azeryol" at 19: 30. The teams will meet at "Azerrail" Sports Base.