Ministry of Youth and Sports spends 300,000 AZN on basketball events this year

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017, the Ministry of Youth and Sport has spent about 300,000 AZN on basketball tournaments.

Report was informed in the ministry press service.

It is reported that the zone and final matches of the Azerbaijani championship were held twice a year.The national teams of three age groups (16, 18, 20) were sent to the European championship with a full squad.

Within the framework of the First Republican Youth Games, zones and final competitions were held in Shamkir, Qakh and Oguz.

Also, the men's national team at the age of 18 years has been sent to the Georgian Open Championship twice, and the main team has twice been sent to the international tournament in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

During the year, a men's U-20 team has been provided with training and friendly matches in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi. The 3x3 basketball team has also been assisted in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

In the championships of Azerbaijan rent fees and awards were also paid by the ministry.