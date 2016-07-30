IWF disqualifies Russian team from Rio Olympics

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ International Weightlifting Federation has disqualified the Russian team from the Summer Olympic Games in Rio, Report informs citing the press service of the organizatrion.

The ban on the team's participation follows the numerous instances of encroachments on antidoping rules.

The press release said the reputation of weightlifting as a sports discipline had suffered severely many a time and at different levels from the Russian athletes' wrongdoings and that is why punishment was applied in order to keep the status of the sport intact."