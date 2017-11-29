Futsal tournament starts at Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Futsal tournament among higher educational institutions has started at new campus of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

It was jointly organized by BHOS and Independent Trade Union of Education Workers of the Azerbaijan Republic. BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and President of the Trade Union, Deputy of Milli Majlis Sattar Mehbaliyev attended the tournament opening ceremony.

Addressing the attendants, the Rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed the audience and expressed his pleasure to see the ceremony participants at the BHOS new campus. He expressed confidence that it would be an interesting and successful tournament. President of the Independent Trade Union of Education Workers Sattar Mehbaliyev also wished the teams to achieve good results.

Teams from Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja andMingachevir participating in the futsal tournament represent 18 higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan. The first round matches will be played in three groups. The teams, which take first and second places in each group, will participate in the following round of the tournament. After final games, three best teams will be awarded with diplomas and memorable gifts and the winnig team taking the first place will be also awarded with a Cup. We wish success to all teams!