Futsal player who beat FIFA referees in Azerbaijan punished for two years

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The AFFA Disciplinary Committee dismissed futsal player of Yasamal 2 Rahman Alakbarli who plays for Azerbaijan League for two years.

Report informs the reason is the use of physical force against referee on the 27th minute of the match with "Qarabag". Alakbarli also sharply protested decision of referee and insulted him.

Notably, match led by futsal FIFA referees - Hikmat Gafarli and Elchin Samadli ended with victory of Qarabag 6: 2.