Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling coach happy with team's performance at U23 World Championships

Head coach of the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team Alexander Tarakanov said he was happy with the team's performance at the U23 World Championships held in Novi Sad, Serbia, Report informs.

He stated that the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation provided the athletes with all the necessary conditions: "The training camp was held at a high level, so we didn't have to wait long for results. Preparations for the World Championships went strictly according to plan, and the federation's leadership created excellent conditions for us. Our team is made up of young athletes, and I hope they will achieve even greater success at future championships. In Serbia, we gave young athletes a chance, and we were right."

Ziya Babashov, the World Championship winner in the 63 kg weight class, shared his impressions: "I'm very happy that our anthem was played at the tournament. One of the key factors for our success was good preparation. We prepared seriously for this competition, and I believed in myself. I dedicate this victory to the Azerbaijani Army and our martyrs."

Another gold medalist, Elmir Aliyev (55 kg), noted: "Despite this being my first time competing in the World Championship, I managed to reach the top step of the podium. Earlier, at the European Championship, I lost to a Russian wrestler, but now I have gotten my revenge and defeated him. I intend to win gold medals at the World and European Championships and other tournaments. I want to express my gratitude to all the coaches, as well as the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, for their support."

World Championship bronze medalist Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) also spoke about his matches and emphasized that he will strive to replace his bronze with gold at his next competition.