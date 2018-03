Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has won 837 medals in 2016..ə

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said at a press conference.

He said that country athletes gained 297 gold, 250 silver and 290 bronze medals in the European Championship, tournaments and cup competitions.

The national teams took part in over 100 training camps not less than 12 days.