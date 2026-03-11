Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan aim to develop co-op on state audit

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to develop cooperation on state audit, Report informs, citing a statement by Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts.

A delegation led by Vugar Gulmammadov, the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, is on a working visit to Uzbekistan.

As part of the visit, an official meeting was held between Vugar Gulmammadov and Mehriddin Abdullaev, acting Chairman of the Supreme Audit Institution of Uzbekistan. During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of Accounts of Uzbekistan to develop cooperation on state audit.

The signed document envisages the exchange of experience on external state audit methodology and procedures, strengthening institutional capacity, as well as expanding cooperation on the capacity development of employees.

The parties expressed their confidence that the document will make a significant contribution to the development of a mutually beneficial partnership between the two institutions, sharing advanced audit practices and improving the audit quality.

During the meeting, representatives of both institutions presented on various topics and exchanged views. The delegation of the Chamber of Accounts gave general information on the activities of the institution and detailed information on the Chamber's international activities, work done in external state financial control, as well as the current experience in giving opinions.

The Uzbek side, in its turn, made presentations on the digital transformation processes and remote control in the institution, auditing and monitoring mechanisms of the state budget income and expenses, as well as the application of ISSAI standards in the activities of the Chamber of Accounts of Uzbekistan.

The meeting continued with a mutual Q/A session and discussions.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the activities of the Remote Control Center of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Accounts.