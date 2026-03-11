'Punishment Committee' formed to target war incitement in Iran
Region
- 11 March, 2026
- 11:09
A "Punishment Committee" has been established in Iran to punish those who incite war and call for it in cyberspace, Report informs.
According to Iranian media, the committee will operate under the principle: "Treason against the homeland will no longer go unpunished!"
Reports say the "Punishment Committee" is a public movement.
The body will reportedly fight against those who target Iran's stability and security.
Latest News
12:14
Photo
Another three Azerbaijani nationals evacuated from IranDomestic policy
12:06
Mihai Popșoi: Moldova wants to expand presence of Azerbaijani businesses in the country — INTERVIEWForeign policy
11:59
Photo
Video
Freight train carrying Russian grain for Armenia departs from Bilajari stationInfrastructure
11:59
Two drones fall near Dubai airport, four injuredOther countries
11:53
Another cargo ship hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UK Maritime AgencyOther countries
11:53
2,168 citizens from 72 countries evacuated from Iran via AzerbaijanDomestic policy
11:40
Photo
Essay competition on Azerbaijan held at Ukrainian universitiesRegion
11:32
SOCAR President: Azerbaijan reinforces its position as regional energy hubEnergy
11:23
Photo