    'Punishment Committee' formed to target war incitement in Iran

    11 March, 2026
    • 11:09
    A "Punishment Committee" has been established in Iran to punish those who incite war and call for it in cyberspace, Report informs.

    According to Iranian media, the committee will operate under the principle: "Treason against the homeland will no longer go unpunished!"

    Reports say the "Punishment Committee" is a public movement.

    The body will reportedly fight against those who target Iran's stability and security.

    İranda "Cəza komitəsi" yaradılıb

