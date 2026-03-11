SOCAR President: Azerbaijan reinforces its position as regional energy hub

A delegation led by Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), participated in the US–Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, Report informs, citing the SOCAR.

The conference held in Washington focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, including expanding economic cooperation and enhancing trade relations.

Within the framework of the conference, a keynote session titled "Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Strategic Cooperation" was held.

Addressing the opening session, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf noted that the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the energy sector for more than thirty years has made a significant contribution to the development of the country's energy sector. He emphasized that US companies were among the first partners involved in Azerbaijan's major oil and gas projects, adding that this strong foundation was laid with the signing of the "Contract of the Century."

Rovshan Najaf also highlighted that cooperation between SOCAR and US companies has expanded over the years across various areas of the energy sector, covering not only exploration and production but also engineering, digital technologies and sustainability initiatives. He further noted that amid the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence in business, the growing demand for the development of data centers has also become an important focus area.

The SOCAR President underlined that Azerbaijan provides reliable natural gas supplies to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor and plays a significant role in strengthening Europe's energy security.

He also noted that Azerbaijan continues to reinforce its position as a regional energy hub and a key gateway to the Caspian region thanks to its strategic geographic location, developed infrastructure and long-standing experience of successful international cooperation.

Highlighting the role of regional connectivity in promoting economic cooperation and long-term stability in the South Caucasus, Rovshan Najaf emphasized that the TRIPP initiative creates important opportunities for facilitating trade and enhancing regional integration.

The conference also featured several panel discussions on cooperation opportunities in the energy, technology and financial sectors. SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev spoke at a panel session titled "Energy Infrastructure and Capital Flows into Energy's Future."

Last month, the Strategic Partnership Charter between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the US was signed. In this context, the US–Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference also serves as an important platform for expanding business ties and identifying new investment opportunities between companies of the two countries.