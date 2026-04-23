Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan wrestling team crowned European Champion in team rankings

    Team sports
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 09:03
    Azerbaijan wrestling team crowned European Champion in team rankings

    At the 2026 European Wrestling Championships held in Tirana, Albania, Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestling team successfully defended its title, winning two gold and three bronze medals to secure first place in the team standings with 133 points.

    According to Report, Türkiye finished second with 121 points, while Georgia took third place with 118 points.

    Within the Azerbaijani squad, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) claimed gold medals, while Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) earned bronze.

    The European Championships will conclude on April 26.

    European Championships Greco-Roman wrestling Azerbaijan Hasrat Jafarov Gurban Gurbanov
    Azərbaycanın güləş millisi komanda hesabında Avropa çempionu olub
    Сборная Азербайджана по греко-римской борьбе защитила титул чемпиона Европы

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