Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation rep receives appointment from CEV
Team sports
- 01 December, 2025
- 10:36
Mikhail Frishman, International Relations Specialist at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's Communications Department, has been appointed by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Report informs.
Frishman will serve as supervisor in the Women's Volleyball Champions League Qualifiers Round 4 match between Olympiacos (Greece) and Eczacıbasi (Türkiye).
The match, which will take place on December 2 in Piraeus, Greece, will be officiated by Bulgarian Dobromir Dobrev and Polish Maciej Twardowski.
