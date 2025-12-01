Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation rep receives appointment from CEV

    Team sports
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 10:36
    Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation rep receives appointment from CEV

    Mikhail Frishman, International Relations Specialist at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's Communications Department, has been appointed by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Report informs.

    Frishman will serve as supervisor in the Women's Volleyball Champions League Qualifiers Round 4 match between Olympiacos (Greece) and Eczacıbasi (Türkiye).

    The match, which will take place on December 2 in Piraeus, Greece, will be officiated by Bulgarian Dobromir Dobrev and Polish Maciej Twardowski.

    Azərbaycan Voleybol Federasiyasının rəsmisi CEV tərəfindən təyinat alıb
    Представитель Федерации волейбола Азербайджана получил назначение от ЕКВ

