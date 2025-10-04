Azerbaijan chovkan team advances to final at 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijan's chovkan national team has reached the final of the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

In the semifinal match held at the Shaki City Stadium, the Azerbaijani team defeated Kazakhstan with a commanding 5–1 score.

Earlier in the group stage, Azerbaijan secured convincing wins-4–0 against Kyrgyzstan and 5–0 against Kuwait.

The team's final opponent will be determined after today's match between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The chovkan competition will conclude on October 7.