Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan chovkan team advances to final at 3rd CIS Games

    Team sports
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 12:36
    Azerbaijan chovkan team advances to final at 3rd CIS Games

    Azerbaijan's chovkan national team has reached the final of the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

    In the semifinal match held at the Shaki City Stadium, the Azerbaijani team defeated Kazakhstan with a commanding 5–1 score.

    Earlier in the group stage, Azerbaijan secured convincing wins-4–0 against Kyrgyzstan and 5–0 against Kuwait.

    The team's final opponent will be determined after today's match between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

    The chovkan competition will conclude on October 7.

    Azerbaijan chovkan 3rd CIS Games
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın çövkən yığması III MDB Oyunlarında finala yüksəlib

    Latest News

    13:48

    Azerbaijan sees 20.3% drop in energy sector financial flows in 2Q2025

    Finance
    13:27
    Photo

    Four Azerbaijani shooters reach finals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    13:24

    Türkiye attracts up to $10B in int'l financing as part of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    13:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    12:52

    Death toll rises to 14 in Indonesia school collapse, dozens still missing

    Other countries
    12:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijan chovkan team advances to final at 3rd CIS Games

    Team sports
    12:31

    Von der Leyen: Hamas' readiness to negotiate on Trump's plan is encouraging

    Other countries
    12:09

    Israeli negotiation team said ordered to prepare to depart for hostage-truce talks

    Other countries
    11:51

    CBA: Construction sector's GDP share in Azerbaijan rises to 6.3%

    Finance
    All News Feed