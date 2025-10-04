Azerbaijan chovkan team advances to final at 3rd CIS Games
- 04 October, 2025
- 12:36
Azerbaijan's chovkan national team has reached the final of the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.
In the semifinal match held at the Shaki City Stadium, the Azerbaijani team defeated Kazakhstan with a commanding 5–1 score.
Earlier in the group stage, Azerbaijan secured convincing wins-4–0 against Kyrgyzstan and 5–0 against Kuwait.
The team's final opponent will be determined after today's match between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
The chovkan competition will conclude on October 7.
