American basketball player Myles Wilmoth joins Nakhchivan
Team sports
- 21 September, 2026
- 14:49
The Azerbaijani basketball club Nakhchivan has signed Myles Wilmoth, a player from the United States, Report informs, referring to the club.
His contract is valid until the end of the season.
The 25‑year‑old player's last team was the Canisius Golden Griffins, which competes in the NCAA.
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