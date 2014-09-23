World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships started

Report informs, on the first day of the tournament in the qualification for Azerbaijan were Marina Durunda, Gulsum Shafizade and Nilufer Niftaliyeva. Athletes performed exercises with hoop.
In the all-around Durunda is in 10th place (17.500), Niftaliyeva in 20th place (16.366), Shafizade in 27th place (15.950). Qualifying competitions will continue tomorrow.
In the individual standings in the exercises with a hoop Durunda is in 2nd place, Niftaliyeva in the 7th, Shafizade in the 11th.
İlkin PirəliNews Author
