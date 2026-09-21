Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Haas driver Oliver Bearman expects successful performance at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Sports
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 17:27
    Haas driver Oliver Bearman expects successful performance at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Haas Formula 1 team driver Oliver Bearman expects to perform successfully at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he said, Report informs, citing the American team's press service.

    The driver emphasized that the Baku tournament is one of the most interesting races on the calendar: "This is one of the most interesting tracks. Baku has both a long straight and the winding corners of the old city. When you find the rhythm and the right approach, it feels like you are taking a walk through the city in one lap. This weekend I will try to perform confidently and avoid unpleasant incidents."

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 24-26.

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