    Azerbaijan to host International Chess Baku Open-2015

    The event will mark the 24th anniversary of Azerbaijan`s independence

     Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will host 24th international Chess Festival Baku Open-2015 from September 29 to October 8.

    Azerbaijani grandmasters Vugar Rasulov, Sarkhan Guliyev and Gunay Mammadzade, international masters Logman Guliyev, Bahruz Rzayev, Nijat Agayev, Orkhan Abdulov, Talib Babayev, Kenan Heyderli and Sabina Guliyeva will compete in the A Group tournament.

    The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds.

    Prize money of Baku Open-2015 is $40,000.

