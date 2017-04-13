Latest statistics of Baku 2017 tickets sale announced

Baku. 13 April.REPORT.AZ/ Over 40 000 tickets have been sold for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, since its launch on March 19.

Report informs, Elchin Safarov, Director of Baku-2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee said.

He noted that in general, 500 000 tickets were put up for sale for all arenas to watch the competition: "Ticket sale is being carried out at oil points of the city. 30 000 tickets put up for sale for the opening ceremony, 60 000 for closing".

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku, May 12-22.