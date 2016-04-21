Azerbaijan and Greece sign MoU on sports

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov is on visit to the Hellenic Republic from April 20 at the invitation of Greek Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry, during the visit, the minister has held a meeting at the country's Ministry of Culture and Sports to discuss current relations with the Hellenic Republic in the field of sports as well as prospects for further cooperation.

Then 'Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Hellenic Republic in the field of Sports', which presented by the Greek side, has been signed in order to strengthen contract-legal base of sports.

As a result of the Memorandum of Understanding, exchanges between sports and Olympic institutions and organizations of the two countries will be further developed.