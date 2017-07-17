Lewis Hamilton wins F1 British Grand Prix

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Mercedes" pilot Lewis Hamilton has won Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Report informs, his teammate Valtteri Bottas took the second place on the "Silverstone" track.

"Ferrari's" Kimi Räikkönen took the third place.

Thus, for the fifth time in his career, Hamilton has won the Grand Prix in his motherland and become equal with his fellow countryman Jim Clark and French Alain Prost.

In the current season, Lewis Hamilton is in the second place with 176 points after 10 Grands Prix. "Ferrari's" Sebastian Vettel is in the first place with one point ahead. In the struggle of cars, "Mercedes" is in the first place with 330 points, and "Ferrari" is in the second place with 275 points.

The next stage will be held in Hungary on July 28-30.