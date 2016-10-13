Azerbaijani judoka in top ten world ranking

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The International Judo Federation (IJF) has published interesting medal statistics for national teams.

Report informs citing the press service of the federation, Azerbaijani national team ranked 8th with 48 medals (13 gold, 9 silver and 26 bronze).

The first half of the year was more productive for the national team. Vugar Shirinli's (60 kg) win of 3 gold medals in continental competitions - African Open Cup, Buenos Aires and Lima South American Championship had an impact on this indicator.

If to speak about even greater successes, match of Rustam Orujov (73 kg) also should be mentioned. The member of the national team ranked 1st in the IJF ranking. Prior to silver medal of Rio 2016 Olympics, he won gold of Kazan European Championship and Havana Grand Prix. He held 2nd place of Dusseldorf Grand Prix, 3rd of Guadalajara World Masters and Baku Grand Slam.

Another Azerbaijani judoka repeating this success is Olympic finalist Elmar Gasimov (100 kg), who won the World Masters in May.

Wins of Orkhan Safarov (60 kg) also contributed to the national team's ranking.