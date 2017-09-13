Ronaldo, Messi, Casillas nominated for the Golden Foot Award

© Courtesy image

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ 10 nominees named for the 2017 Golden Foot Award.

Report informs citing foreign media, the award is presented to a player contributing to development of football, not less than 28 years of age.

The candidates to win the 2017 prize are: Manuel Neuer, Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Arjen Robben, Thiago Silva, Luis Suarez and Yaya Tourè.

Winner will be determined by voting. The award will be presented in Monaco on November 7.