 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ronaldo, Messi, Casillas nominated for the Golden Foot Award

    Winner will be determined by voting© Courtesy image

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ 10 nominees named for the 2017 Golden Foot Award.

    Report informs citing foreign media, the award is presented to a player contributing to development of football, not less than 28 years of age.

    The candidates to win the 2017 prize are: Manuel Neuer, Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Arjen Robben, Thiago Silva, Luis Suarez and Yaya Tourè.

    Winner will be determined by voting. The award will be presented in Monaco on November 7.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi