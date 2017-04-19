Bakcell supports international children's chess tournament in Baku

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has supported the 16th internationalchildren's chess tournament, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, “Ganjlik” chess club and the France-Azerbaijan University.

This 7-round tournament, held on 9-14 of April 2017, based on Swiss system in accordance with the FIDE rules, has hosted 56 young chess players aged 15 and younger from Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Georgia, France, Portugal and Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijani chess players, who have obtained the highest scores during the tournament, received an opportunity to participate at the International Tournament to be held in France. Bakcell has awarded smartphones and other valuable prizes to other winners of the tournament.

It should be also mentioned that starting from the year 2006, Bakcell has supported the organization of numerous local and international children’s chess tournaments in Azerbaijan.