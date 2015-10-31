 Top
    Formula One's Hamilton sees one more contract beyond current deal

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says his next Formula One contract is likely to be his last and does not want to 'hog' a seat and deny others a shot at glory.

    Report informs referring to the foreign media, the 30-year-old, who clinched his third title in Texas last weekend, indicated he intended to see out his career with Mercedes.

    "I've got a contract for another three years. I imagine beyond this three years there could be one more contract of three or four years I will commit to and that would be it for me," he told British reporters at the Mexican Grand Prix.

    A move to Ferrari, the dream of most Formula One drivers, looked unlikely.

    "There was always that talk of driving another car and I have done that. Ticked that box off. I have been driving with Mercedes since I was 13 so I can't honestly see myself anywhere else," he said.

    "I don't like to say never, but I think it would be pretty awesome to finish my career with this team", he added. 

