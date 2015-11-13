WHO: Maternal mortality reduced by 60% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Maternal mortality decreased by 60% in Azerbaijan within last 25 years.

Report informs, the report released in the framework of cooperation of World Health Organization (WHO) with World Bank and UN Population Fund, declares.

Under the report this indicator is 60% in Russia, 47% in Ukraine, 84,6% in Kazakhstan, 88% in Belarus, 70% in Tajikistan, 33,3% in Uzbekistan and 48,8% in Turkmenistan among CIS countries.

This indicator is low in Belarus as in Austria, Island, Finland, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic - 3-4 mortality per 100 thousand births.

In general, maternal mortality decreased by 44% in the world in 1990-2015. However, 800 women die every day by the reason related to pregnancy and birth. 99% of maternal mortality falls to the share of developing countries.