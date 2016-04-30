Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation visits Down Syndrome Rehabilitation Center and nursery

 Top
    Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited Down Syndrome Rehabilitation Center and a nursery in Baku. The construction of the Down Syndrome Rehabilitation Center was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Report informs.

    The Center has computer, speech therapy, mathematics and astronomy rooms, theatre, cinema and other assistant rooms, a swimming pool and a gym. Leyla Aliyeva watched a show set by “Dajallar” theatre of the Center.

    Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva then visited nursery No.1 in Nasimi district. The nursery was completely overhauled in 2015 on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

