Twelve single citizens adopt children in Azerbaijan in 2025
Social security
- 17 November, 2025
- 12:41
Twelve single citizens in Azerbaijan have adopted children so far in 2025, according to the Social Services Agency.
Report informs that the agency said since 2019, when responsibility for adoptions was transferred to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, 802 children have been placed into families.
Under Azerbaijani law, adoptive parents must be at least 25 years old if married and at least 30 if single. Since 2019, a total of 74 single citizens have adopted children, including 12 this year, the agency added.
Latest News
14:03
ITU: Global digital connectivity to require $2.8 trillion by 2030ICT
14:00
Doreen Bogdan-Martin: Azerbaijan becoming rapidly growing regional hub for digital developmentICT
13:53
Azerbaijan, Gabon discuss cooperation directionsInfrastructure
13:51
ITU eager to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan, ITU chief saysICT
13:50
Azerbaijan's crude oil exports rises nearly 1% in volumeEnergy
13:49
Azerbaijan to present its urban planning model at WUF13 in 2026Foreign policy
13:38
COP29 showcased Azerbaijan's leadership in digital development, ITU chief saysICT
13:37
ANAMA employee injured in landmine explosionIncident
13:33