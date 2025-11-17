Twelve single citizens adopt children in Azerbaijan in 2025

Twelve single citizens in Azerbaijan have adopted children so far in 2025, according to the Social Services Agency.

Report informs that the agency said since 2019, when responsibility for adoptions was transferred to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, 802 children have been placed into families.

Under Azerbaijani law, adoptive parents must be at least 25 years old if married and at least 30 if single. Since 2019, a total of 74 single citizens have adopted children, including 12 this year, the agency added.