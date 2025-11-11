Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Social security
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 12:07
    Number of asylum seekers arriving in Azerbaijan increases in 2025

    In January-September this year, 61 asylum seekers arrived in Azerbaijan, 8.8% more compared to the same period last year, Report has learned.

    In addition, 293 people granted refugee status under the Refugee Convention arrived in the country, a 33.2% increase year-on-year.

    Meanwhile, 617 stateless individuals entered Azerbaijan during the same period, marking a 29.4% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2024.

