Nakhchivan to host Professions of Future Summit

For the first time in Azerbaijan, the Professions of Future Summit will be held on October 30 in the city of Nakhchivan under the theme "Towards the Future," organized by the State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan.

As per Report, the summit aims to explore labor market transformations, emerging job and skill demands, and the impact of technology and innovation on the business world. It will support stakeholders in preparing for the future labor ecosystem, taking into account new challenges in education and employment.

The event will serve as a unified platform for dialogue among employers, government bodies, educational institutions, and professionals.

Two panel discussions titled "Transformation of the Labor Market" and "Adapting to Change" are planned as part of the summit.

A similar summit is also scheduled to be held in Baku next month.