Mobile app to promote sign language education in Azerbaijan presented at ADA University

A mobile application to promote the sign language education in Azerbaijan has been presented at the ADA University.

According to Report, the event was attended by ADA University Vice-Rector Fariz Ismayilzada, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Bayramov, and BP Vice President for the Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli.

University lecturer Nurlan Sedili emphasized that the newly launched application functions as an intuitive user interface tailored for Azerbaijani speakers.

"It includes 789 ready-to-use videos, 358 sign language words and 27 illustrative images, specifically developed as project materials to ensure an engaging and effective learning experience. This content not only helps users build their sign language vocabulary but also enables them to practice real-life communication scenarios through visual and interactive tools.The mobile application will be available for download on major app platforms," he said.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp"s vice president for the Caspian region, said this project is not just about an innovative educational tool - it"s about creating opportunities for understanding, empathy, and connection. "The project was completed over a period of 12 months, with bp and its co-venturers" contribution being around 117,000 AZN ($68,824). This covers the cost of all phases of the initiative," he said.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Bayramov emphasized that more than 12,000 people with hearing and speech impairments are officially registered in Azerbaijan: "They work in various fields and receive comprehensive support from the state."