Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Ministers of Labor and Social Protection of OTS countries visit DOST Center

    Social security
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 19:25
    Ministers of Labor and Social Protection of OTS countries visit DOST Center

    The ministers of labor, employment, and social protection of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), who are in Baku for the first ministerial meeting, visited DOST Center No. 1 as well as the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Report.

    Azerbaijan"s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev, briefed the guests on the activities of the DOST Agency and Centers. The advantages and international achievements of the DOST concept were also highlighted.

    DOST Agency Organization of Turkic States
    Photo
    TDT ölkələrinin əmək və sosial müdafiə nazirləri DOST Mərkəzində olublar
    Министры труда и соцзащиты стран ОТГ посетили Центр DOST

    Latest News

    20:00

    Costa: EU plans to invest in critical raw materials laboratory in Kazakhstan

    Region
    19:48
    Photo

    Another hearing held in Baku in Ruben Vardanyan's case

    Incident
    19:35

    Azerbaijan agrees on next steps toward WTO accession

    Business
    19:25

    Ministers of Labor and Social Protection of OTS countries visit DOST Center

    Social security
    19:17

    Costa: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia crucial for development of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    18:50

    Moody's: No major changes expected in structure of Azerbaijan's banking system

    Finance
    18:46

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on approval of 'Reliable Partner Concept'

    Domestic policy
    18:28

    President Ilham Aliyev orders construction of 21 vocational education facilities, renovation of two more in 2026–2030

    Domestic policy
    18:26
    Photo

    Ambassador: China supports Azerbaijan's demining efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed