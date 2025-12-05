Ministers of Labor and Social Protection of OTS countries visit DOST Center
Social security
- 05 December, 2025
- 19:25
The ministers of labor, employment, and social protection of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), who are in Baku for the first ministerial meeting, visited DOST Center No. 1 as well as the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Report.
Azerbaijan"s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev, briefed the guests on the activities of the DOST Agency and Centers. The advantages and international achievements of the DOST concept were also highlighted.
