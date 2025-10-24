Minister: Azerbaijan ensured electronic transition in social sphere

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Social security
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:17
    Azerbaijan has successfully ensured the digital transition in the social sector, Anar Aliyev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection, said during a panel session at the "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" international conference.

    According to Report, the minister highlighted ongoing initiatives: "Access of unemployed individuals to vacancies and their connection with employers will be strengthened. Notably, 90% of employment contracts in Azerbaijan are now electronic. We also have broad opportunities to use digitalization and artificial intelligence in rehabilitation, disability, social-psychological services, and identifying future in-demand professions."

    Aliyev added that pensions in Azerbaijan have been paid proactively since 2019, noting that this is also an application of artificial intelligence. "In the next phase, we plan to expand these activities, making extensive use of AI in both call centers and DOST service centers," he said.

    Anar Əliyev: Azərbaycan sosial sahədə elektron keçidi təmin edə bilib
    Анар Алиев: Азербайджан смог обеспечить электронный переход в социальной сфере

